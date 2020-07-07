Anita Grossman Fabricant



Palm City - Anita Fabricant, 85, of Palm City, passed away July 7, 2020. She was born in Manchester, CT and had been a resident of Florida since 1989, having relocated from Boston. She had worked in the job placement industry owning her own business called "The Resume Center" before retiring. She was a member and volunteer of Temple Beit Hayam, was a volunteer for the Treasure Coast Food Bank and Headstart, President of the National Council of Jewish Women and President of the local chapter of Brandeis Women. She was a world traveler having been to all 7 continents including Antarctica, and her favorite trips were to Israel and the Galapagos Islands. Anita was an avid reader and a beloved wife, mother and grandmother.



She is survived by her husband, Robert A. Fabricant of Palm City; sons, Bernard W. Fabricant and his wife Fawn of Lexington, MA, Donald G. Fabricant and his wife Susan of Holliston, MA and Steven A. Fabricant of New York City, NY; grandchildren, Andrew Fabricant, Spencer Fabricant, Max Fabricant, Taylor Fabricant and Sage Fabricant and brother, Albert R. Grossman and his wife Clare of Brooklyn, NY.









