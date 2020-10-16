Ann B. Vogel
North Hutchinson Island - Ann Belica Imbert Vogel died on October 5, 2020 in North Hutchinson Island, FL at age 100. She was a native of Chicago, Illinois, and moved to North Hutchinson Island in 1997. In Chicago she started her business career as a bookkeeper with the Estate of Marshall Field. When the Field Estate terminated, Field Enterprises, Inc. was created. In 1959, she was elected an officer of Field Enterprises, Inc. At the time of her early retirement in 1982, she was a vice president and corporate secretary of Field Enterprises, Inc., president and director of Field Enterprises Charitable Corporation, and Chairman of the Board of the Sun-Times Daily New Charity Trust.
She was also a director of the Bank of Chicago, Open Land Project of Illinois, Member of the Board of Directors of the Donors Forum of Chicago, a consortium of philanthropic groups, and the first chairman of the Library Committee of the Forum; served in the volunteer service program in the St. Lucie County, FL public school system, and the office of the State Attorney off the 129th Judicial Circuit Court. She was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Fort Pierce, FL, and served on its vestry and as a treasurer.
Married William J. Bures 1943, divorced in 1949. Married Louis Etienne Imbert, founder of the Louis Imbert Corporation in Chicago, on May 5, 1956. Mr. Imbert predeceased her on February 8, 1988. In 1995 she married John Harold Vogel, a partner of E. Vogel, Inc., custom boot makers in New York City. Mr. Vogel predeceased her on January 23, 2004. Survivors include sister-in-law Kathleen Vogel Lynch of Vero Beach, FL; niece Megan Abbott Lynch and her husband Norbert N. Young, of Winter Springs, FL, nephew John Harold Lynch of Cranford, NJ, and great nephews Patrick and Tyler Lynch and great nieces Kathleen and Elizabeth Lynch.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
