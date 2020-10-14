1/1
Ann Burgmeyer
Ann Burgmeyer

Port St. Lucie - Ann Burgmeyer of Port St. Lucie, FL passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020 at the Saint Lucie Medical Center.

She was born in Neptune, NJ on August 6, 1950 and a resident of Spring Lake NJ. 1 of 2 daughters of Henry and Connie Fornino. She was a graduate of Indian River State College Fort Pierce, Florida.

Ann was a reading tutor for C.A. Moore Elementary School for more than 10 years. She was also a member of Big Brothers & Big Sisters of St. Lucie County.

Ann is survived by her husband of 43 years, Thomas Burgmeyer; son, Stephen and sister, Jean Mechanic of Spring Lake, NJ.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Big Brothers & Big Sisters of St Lucie County.

Services will be held by family at a later date. An online guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com.




Published in TC Palm from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
