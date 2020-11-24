1/1
Ann C. Wynkoop
Ann C. Wynkoop

Palm City - Ann C. Wynkoop, of Palm City, Florida passed away on November 18, 2020 at the age of 97. She was predeceased by her husband, Ralph, and sister, Loretta Swope. She attended Miami Edison Senior High and is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Ann Cubeta. A graveside service will be held at Forest Hills Memorial Park, on the 2nd of December at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Real Life Children's Ranch, 7777 U.S. Highway 441 S.E., Okeechobee, FL 34974.




Published in TC Palm from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
