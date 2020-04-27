|
|
Ann Carol Anderson Bryan
Fort Pierce - Born October 25, 1935 - Died April 24, 2020
Ann was in the last graduation class of the old Fort Pierce High School on Delaware in 1953. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Bettie Anderson of Fort Pierce, her sister, Billie Sue Abrahamson and brother Freddy Anderson of Fort Pierce, a grandchild, Howard Hodgson III of California and a daughter, Donna Hodgson of Mineral Bluff, GA. Ann worked 16 years at the Fort Pierce Library. She leaves behind her great-grandson, Aaron Wilcox, a son, William Keith Bryan, two daughters, Amanda Caryl Carlson and Bobbie Jo Saltzman, 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020