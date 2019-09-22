|
Ann Donlan Wilson
Vero Beach - Ann Donlan Wilson, a loving mother, wife, sister and friend to many, passed away August 27, 2019, at 77 years of age, in Vero Beach.
Ann was a caring soul and always quick to help others. She loved and drew others to her adopted home in Vero Beach, where she spent twenty plus years involved in seasonal rentals, decorating homes, and hosting memorable Christmas and Easter family gatherings. She had an abiding appreciation for music (particularly Willie Nelson) and lively dinner table conversation, as well as spending time with old friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Ann is survived by her husband, Louis C. Wilson, of Vero Beach, her daughter and son-in law, Elizabeth and Timothy Reed, and her two sons and daughters-in-law, Louis D. Wilson, Kimberly Wilson, Miles Wilson and Rene Smallwood Wilson. She also had five adoring grandchildren, with whom she was able to spend quality time in the weeks before her unexpected passing, and two sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and John Blixen, with whom she was particularly close (also of Vero Beach, when down from St. Louis during the season), and Kay and Henry Schmitt.
A celebration of life and funeral mass will be held in the coming weeks in Vero Beach, with details to be posted at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to those impacted by recent hurricanes, Catholic Relief Services or St. Francis Manor in Vero Beach.
Arrangements are by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach.
A guest book is available and condolences may be left at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.AnnDonlan WilsonVero Beach
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 22, 2019