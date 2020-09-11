Ann Graves Gordon



Carmel - Ann Graves Gordon, 37, of Carmel, California and Charlottesville, Virginia, our beautiful daughter, mother, sister, niece, aunt and friend, departed this life unexpectedly on August 15, 2020, at the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula in Monterey, California with her parents and brothers at her bedside. Ann, or Anna as she was known to many friends, was born in Atlanta, Georgia on February 27, 1983. She was the first born of Bill and Nancy Gordon and is survived by them, her son Landon Tate, her brothers Will (Lauren) and Rob (Elizabeth), her nephews Wick and Sterling and her nieces Avery and Charlotte, her grandmother Ann Hamner of Vero Beach, her aunt and uncle Toni and George Hamner also of Vero Beach, and Stormy, her Labrador Retriever. Ann was predeceased by her beloved grandfather George Hamner, Sr. and grandmother Rae Gordon.



Ann's childhood homes were in Atlanta and Vero Beach, where she attended St. Edward's School. Ann moved to Charlottesville with her family in 1999, and her high school and college years were spent at Chatham Hall and Clemson University. Afterward she lived in a variety of places, including Delray Beach, Atlanta, Charlottesville, Asheville, Scottsdale, and finally Carmel. No one could ever say that Ann did not have an eye for the "good life." Ann's passions were her family, her many friends, and the fashion industry to which she contributed her beauty, her zest for style, and her Sacred Fashion brand. Her family and friends will miss her incredible heart, caring personality, and lust for a life that was cut too short.



Ann will be interred in the Memorial Garden of Christ Episcopal Church in Charlottesville. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in her memory to Christ Episcopal Church or McIntire Botanical Garden in Charlottesville.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store