Ann Howell Veghte
Audubon, PA - Ann Howell Veghte, 90, of Audubon, PA and Vero Beach, FL, died on January 10, 2020, while surrounded by her children, in Paoli Memorial Hospital.
She was the daughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. James G. Howell of Catonsville, MD. Born in Baltimore, she graduated from Roland Park Country Day School and received a BS in Education from the University of Maryland.
Two weeks after her college graduation, Ann married Walter E. Veghte, Jr. of Montclair, NJ, on June 21, 1952. They began their married life in Montclair, where their three children were born. In 1964 they moved to Strafford, PA and in 2007 to Shannondell. She was devoted to her husband, family and friends and shared many happy times with them. Walter preceded Ann in death on August 30, 2012.
Ann was reading teacher and took pride in her students' successes. She was a dedicated volunteer at Bryn Mawr Hospital and served as a member of their Women's Board for many years. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Devon Horse Show.
Wayne Presbyterian Church was her church home for the past fifty five years. She was a member of the Merion Cricket Club, the Merion Golf Club, St. David's Golf Club and the Moorings Club in Vero Beach, FL.
Ann is survived by her three children Walter E. III (Lisbeth Bailey), James H. (Stephanie Bruns), Ann V. Heaberg (Michael), nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one of her sisters, Mary Le Buchness. She is also survived by her loving companion, Robert E. Tiffany.
A celebration of her life will be held at Wayne Presbyterian Church on Saturday, January 25th at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either Bryn Mawr Hospital at 130 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA. 19010 or Paoli Memorial Hospital at 255 W. Lancaster Ave., Paoli, PA. 19301
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020