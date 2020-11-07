Ann Kathleen "Kathy" Yarber Quinn
Stuart - Born April 18, 1941 to Paul J. Yarber and Ann K. Yarber (Kruse), Kathy Yarber grew into the story-telling, trivia-loving big sister to three younger brothers, Mike, Steve, and Paul. Kathy delighted in the adventures life as a Navy "brat" provided. Along with her submariner father, the family moved from post to post as Kathy collected the stories she would relish sharing throughout her life. After spending WWII in Indiana among her mother Ann's many sisters and brothers, Kathy made vivid memories of life near the ocean, exploring locations like Charleston, SC, Pensacola, and Key West, FL.
During middle and high school in Hialeah, FL, Kathy met a soulmate in Robert (Bob) Quinn, Sr. Shared adventures exploring Miami and dancing on the rooftops with good friends gave the two a foundation of memories.
After High School graduation, Kathy studied and worked as an educator and delighted in beach days, bicycling Miami and surrounding areas, and cross-Florida road trips with her girlfriends.
Kathy and Bob eventually realized that they completed each other's lives and married April 29, 1967 in Augusta, Georgia. After honeymooning at Magnolia Springs, Kathy and Bob embarked on a 50-year-plus lifetime of adventure.
Bob's career in the USAF took them to the far corners of the globe. Daughter Kelly and son Robert Jr. (Bobby) soon joined them on their adventures. As the Air Force took the family to such far-flung destinations as Texas, Turkey, New Orleans, England, and Hawaii, Kathy continued to collect stories and work as an educator. Kathy's dedication and curiosity led her to complete her education at the University of Hawaii at Manoa and launch a vibrant career as a middle-school English teacher. Known for her sense of humor, organizational skills, and love of deadlines, Kathy completed her career at Stuart Middle School. Kathy cherished making a difference in her student's lives and counts many former students as lifelong friends.
On retirement, Kathy and Bob opted to celebrate their love of travel and set out to explore North America by RV with a sideline of sailing around Florida and the Virgin Islands. Travels often included adventures with family, grandchildren, and other loved ones along the way.
When Kathy was preceded in death by husband, Bob, she spent time enjoying her visits with family and friends as well with her treasured collections of Lenox birds, kitchen appliances, expired foodstuffs, anything with a sailboat on it, books, magazines, gadgets, and true (mostly) stories.
Kathy passed peacefully while reading one of her beloved thrillers. The family does wonder if Sean Connery (the original 007 and one of Kathy and Bob's favorite protagonists) was sent to escort her back to Bob. Was his death the same day a coincidence? Seems more like part of a complicated plot twist, doesn't it?
Kathy is survived by daughter Kelly Hughes (with husband, Greg, and children, Kristen Stammer, Paul Stammer (Kim, Enzo, and Amelia), and Gillian), son, Bobby (with wife Lisa, and children, Jack and Cara), brothers Mike (Karen), Steve (Pat), and Paul (Sue) Yarber, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, former students, friends, and traveling companions.
Private family mass to be held due to COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, please support the needs of your community during the COVID-19 pandemic in Kathy's name.
