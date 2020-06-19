Ann Marie P. Dion
Fort Pierce - Ann Marie P. (Gosselin) Dion, 90, passed away at home in Fort Pierce, FL, from cancer, surrounded by love and held dear in the hearts of all who knew her. She was born on December 4, 1929, in Berlin, NH to Joseph Gosselin and Clara (Lafluer) Gosselin.
Ann Marie graduated from St. Patrick's High School Class of 1947. On August 25, 1951, she married Raynald W. Dion and they enjoyed 50 years of marriage. In 1956, they moved to Miramar, Florida, where they resided for 36 years and raised their children. They retired to Gator Trace Golf and Country Club in Fort Pierce in 1993.
Ann Marie was a dedicated mother and homemaker. As an empty-nester she started her career as a travel agent and airport greeter. She enjoyed travelling well into her 80's, visiting 5 continents and completing 37 cruises. She was well known for always sending birthday cards to all her friends and relatives. She was a member of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, daughter Paulette Dion, son Gregory Dion, sister Olive Vaillancourt, and sister Blanche Hamanne.
She is survived by son Marc Dion and his spouse Mikel Perez of Los Angeles, CA; son Jeffrey Dion, his spouse Dinh Nguyen, and grandchildren Matthew and Elizabeth Dion of Lake Ridge, VA; brother Robert Gosselin of Deltona, FL; and sister Jeanne Fortier of Orlando, FL; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at AYCOCK FUNERAL HOME, 1504 SE Floresta Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 3-5 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, 1924 Zephyr Avenue, Ft. Pierce, FL on Monday at 10:00 AM.
Those who wish to remember Ann Marie in a special way may make gifts in her memory to Treasure Coast Hospice (www.TreasureHealth.org) or the Zero Abuse Project (www.ZeroAbuseProject.org)
