Port St. Lucie - Ann Marie Roche, 73, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. She was born on September 15, 1945 in Pittston, PA to the late Joseph and Anntoinette DeGennaro. Ann Marie was destined to become a nurse. She graduated from College of Misericordia with her nursing degree and went on to receive her master's degree from University of Notre Dame. She had many other accomplishments in the health care field, but always said her best memories were being at Notre Dame. She loved the Catholic religion, the students, the campus, and most of all the many football players she had met there. She went on to work in many states, always where it was warm. Her and her husband, Sean Roche settled in Florida. They were together for over 30 years and married for 20 years. Ann Marie was also a member of St Bernadette's Catholic Church in Port St Lucie. Ann Marie was a devoted mother, wife, and nurse. Always there for who needed her. She loved her pets and loved to cook Italian meals, read, watch football, and use her nursing skills to fix anyone's "Boo-Boos". Ann Marie had a very warm and loving heart, with a feisty side as well. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Ann Marie is survived by her husband, of 20 years, Sean Roche of Port St. Lucie, FL; son Joseph C. Distasio of Coplay, PA; daughter Marnie R. Distasio of Allentown, PA and companion Jarrett J. Weiss of Bethlehem, PA; brother Dr. Patrick DeGennaro and his late wife Lois DeGennaro of Dallas, PA.; brother-in-laws Louis, Stephen, Kevin, and Barry Roche; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law David Roche. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service Tribute Center. An online guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 22, 2019