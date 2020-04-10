|
|
Anna "Jean" Buck
Stuart - Anna "Jean" Buck of Stuart, Florida, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020. She was 92 and lived her long life to the fullest with kindness, gratefulness, and faith. She is survived by her beloved husband of 46 years, Dwight L. Buck of Palm City, FL, and daughter, Ann Lowen Brown and son-in-law Gordon H Brown of Ft Lauderdale and Evergreen, CO. Her son, Michael David Lowen, preceded her in death in 1969.
A memorial service at the Community Baptist Church of Stuart will be planned as soon as allowed with the current Coronavirus pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , (act.alz.org) or the (donate3.cancer.org).
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020