Anna K. Sines
Vero Beach - Anna Kay Sines (Batz) passed away peacefully under Hospice care of Vero Beach August 3rd 2019 she was 75. Her parents were Vincent Sr. and Francis Batz of Rochester, New York. She relocated to Florida from Fairport, New York November 1986. She started working at Publix as a cashier and retired.
She was preceded by husbands Gerald Bigler Sr. 1995 of Port St. Lucie and Paul Sines 2005 of Haines City. Survivors are her three children Gerald Bigler Jr. and wife (Karen) of Port. St. Lucie, Fl. and Ricky Bigler and wife (Jaye) of Fort Pierce, Fl. and Cheryl Caserta and husband (Dwight) of Jensen Beach, Fl. She had many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Siblings: sisters- Patricia Dunhill, Bonnie Owens, brothers- Peter Batz, David Batz and Vincent Batz Jr. and several nieces and nephews.
Service will be graveside Sacred Heart 3, Saturday August 17th at 10:00 AM at Forrest Hills Memorial Park in Palm City.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 14, 2019