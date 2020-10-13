Anna L. Daniels



Anna L. Daniels passed away October 8, 2020 at the age of 93. She is survived by Roy Daniels, her husband of 70 years, her daughter, Nancy Daniels, her foster grandsons Antonio and Aaron Wimes, and a host of loving family and friends.



Ann had a giving nature that was manifested in every phase of her life. She was genuinely concerned about others. A devoted wife, Ann kept an immaculate household wherever she and Roy resided over the years, and her dinners were a nightly treat. She doted on Nancy, constantly encouraging and guiding her. After working in the Miami Beach construction field in the 1960's, she volunteered at hospitals and churches in Florida and Massachusetts. Over the years, she served in the Greynolds Park Elementary PTA, the Women's Auxiliary at the North Miami Beach Osteopathic Hospital (and served as President), the Barclay Beach condo board, the North Hutchinson Island Board, and many other church and civic groups. A key role she played in the 80's was as President of the Trout Farm Homeowner's Association in Duxbury, Mass where she was dubbed "the tree warden" and given an honorary hard hat and billie club. Until very recently, she spent every Wednesday morning at Christ by the Sea Methodist church to review the weekly checks with the church treasurer.



Ann had a twin sister, Rusty Thompson, and an older sister, Pat Cave. The three were known as "the Moore girls" in the West Baden area of Indiana. Their sisterhood was a treasure to Ann throughout her life. Her lifelong friendship with Barbara Highsmith of Jacksonville, Florida 'was also a special joy.



In French Lick, Indiana, Ann met the love of her life. Roy was a dashing young drummer in the Gene Eyman orchestra that played nightly at the French Lick Hotel. Ann was a telephone operator who worked the late shift at the hotel. They had a courtship that led to an adventurous marriage of 70 years.



Everyone who met Ann and Roy was struck by their mutual love of fun. Together and separately, they were extremely active. They spent many nights listening to jazz in places far and wide and traveled the world on cruises and tours.



Ann's shiny blue eyes and loving spirit will never be forgotten. To honor her full and wonderful life, there will be a memorial service on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ by the Sea Methodist Church in Vero Beach. The family looks forward to safely greeting everyone who can be there to help celebrate a sweet and beautiful woman.









