Anna Mary Welker
Vero Beach, FL
Anna Mary Welker, age 78, of Vero Beach, passed away on March 5, 2019. Born in Fellsmere, FL on March 27, 1940, Anna Mary is survived by her husband of 60 years, Raymond; daughter, Maria; son, Wendell (Cassie); 3 grandchildren, Sadie, Paris and Annie; and great-grandson, Corben. Anna Mary was predeceased by her mother, Annie Lee Dempsey; step-father, Ralph Dempsey; and 3 brothers, Clayton, Virgil and Carl Votrobek. A visitation will be held 10-11 a.m., Saturday, March 9th, 2019, with a Funeral Service to follow at 11 a.m., at Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home. Burial will be at Crestlawn Cemetery.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 7, 2019