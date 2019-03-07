Services
Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
1655 27th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 778-3233
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
1655 27th Street
Vero Beach, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
1655 27th Street
Vero Beach, FL
View Map
Anna Mary Welker, age 78, of Vero Beach, passed away on March 5, 2019. Born in Fellsmere, FL on March 27, 1940, Anna Mary is survived by her husband of 60 years, Raymond; daughter, Maria; son, Wendell (Cassie); 3 grandchildren, Sadie, Paris and Annie; and great-grandson, Corben. Anna Mary was predeceased by her mother, Annie Lee Dempsey; step-father, Ralph Dempsey; and 3 brothers, Clayton, Virgil and Carl Votrobek. A visitation will be held 10-11 a.m., Saturday, March 9th, 2019, with a Funeral Service to follow at 11 a.m., at Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home. Burial will be at Crestlawn Cemetery.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 7, 2019
