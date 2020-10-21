Anna Swistak McAvoy
Fort Pierce - Anna Swistak McAvoy, 97, of Fort Pierce, FL, and formerly of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Francis House in Syracuse. She was born in Astoria, NY, the daughter of the late John and Johanna (Hurban) Diviak. She was a graduate of Camden High School, Class of 1942. On May 30, 1947, she was united in marriage to Eugene Swistak. He passed away October 6, 1980. Anna later married Walter McAvoy on February 18, 1986. He passed away February 10, 2000.
Anna had a long career working for the Department of Defense at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome and Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford, MA, before retiring in 1974 and relocating with Eugene to Fort Pierce, FL.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Eleanor Kaido;, three nephews, Robert (Christine) Diviak, Thomas Diviak, and Peter (Patricia McDonald) Diviak; two great-nephews, Michael and David Diviak; a great-great-nephew, Nicholas, and several nieces and nephews from the Kaido and Swistak families. She was predeceased by her brother, Miloslav Diviak.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. George St., Rome. Interment will take place in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Taberg. Family and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Friday prior to the service from 1-1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anna's memory may be made to the Francis House, 108 Michaels Ave, Syracuse NY 13208 or the Humane Society of Rome, 6247 Lamphear Rd., Rome NY 13440. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a limited number of guests will be allowed to enter the funeral home at one time, everyone must wear a face covering upon entering and proper social distancing protocols must be adhered to once inside.
You may light a candle, send a message of sympathy, and read the obituary at www.nunnandharper.com
.