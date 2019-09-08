Services
Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 223-5550
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annamarie Hofer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annamarie Priore Hofer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annamarie Priore Hofer Obituary
Annamarie Priore Hofer, age 96, of Stuart, FL, passed away peacefully, on Monday, September 2, 2019.

A Visitation will be from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM on Saturday, September 14 at the Stuart Chapel of Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, 961 S. Kanner Highway, Stuart, FL with a funeral service at 1:30 PM in the chapel.

Special thanks to Treasure Coast Hospice and Amore for their care of Annamarie. Memorial donations in loving memory can be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34997. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annamarie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now