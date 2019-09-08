|
Annamarie Priore Hofer, age 96, of Stuart, FL, passed away peacefully, on Monday, September 2, 2019.
A Visitation will be from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM on Saturday, September 14 at the Stuart Chapel of Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, 961 S. Kanner Highway, Stuart, FL with a funeral service at 1:30 PM in the chapel.
Special thanks to Treasure Coast Hospice and Amore for their care of Annamarie. Memorial donations in loving memory can be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34997. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 8, 2019