Anne B. Thompson
Hamilton Township - Anne Brown Thompson, 93, died Saturday, April 4, 2020 of natural causes at Homestead at Hamilton in Hamilton Township, NJ.
Born in Detroit, MI, she was raised in Shaker Heights in Cleveland, OH where she attended and was graduated from the Laurel School. She went on to Simmons College in Boston, MA where she was graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree.
Anne was introduced to her husband, Ken, on a blind date in Boston, MA. They were married in 1949 and moved to Fraser, CO in search of adventure. She also resided in Edinboro, PA, Grinnell IA, and Vero Beach, FL prior to moving to New Jersey. She and her husband spent 51 wonderful years together. Anne was completely devoted to her family and was a firm believer in continued education.
For the majority of her career, Anne was a schoolteacher who taught everything from Kindergarten through twelfth grade. She positively impacted the lives of countless children through her years as a teacher. During her time in Iowa, she was employed by the Grinnell-Newburg School District, from where she was retired. While in Grinnell, Anne became interested in the local history and authored a book entitled, "Ginnell A History" which commemorated the 125th anniversary of its founding and was intended to introduce the next generation to its local history.
In retirement, Anne was an avid golfer and became a club organizer while living in Vero Beach. Her love of books and of learning prompted her to regularly volunteer at the Vero Beach Public Library. Additionally, both she and her husband were founding members of St. Augustine Episcopal Church where she served on the Alter Guild.
She will be deeply missed.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband, J. Kenneth Thompson, and her son Stuart, and by her brothers, Allyn, Neil, Rex, and Max Brown. Anne is survived by three loving sons and daughters-in-law, Nathan Thompson (Supranee Pranglert) of Houston, TX, Dana Thompson (Cindy Barnett) of East Peoria, IL, and Thaddeus Thompson (Alice Konecny) of Chesterfield, NJ; three cherished grandchildren, Ratana Nance and her husband Robert, Courtney D'Amato and her husband Tony, and Jamie Remick and her husband Brian; along with six precious great-grandchildren to whom she was known as GG, with another on the way.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the memory of Anne B. Thompson, Class of 1944 to Laurel School, 1 Lyman Circle, Shaker Heights, OH 44122 or through, www.LaurelSchool.org/giving.
Under the present circumstances, a memorial service for Anne will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Peppler Funeral Home, Allentown, NJ.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020