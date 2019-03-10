|
|
Anne Hammett
Vero Beach, FL
Anne Hammett (nee Shelton, Narigan) died on March 7, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Anne was born in Williamsport, PA March 2, 1931 and graduated from St. Mary's High School class of 1948.
Anne moved to Vero Beach, FL in September 1952 with her then husband Wally Shelton. Anne has been preceded in death by previous husbands Wally Shelton and Bush Narigan.
Anne began her banking career April 1958 at Indian River Citrus Bank and was transferred to The Beach Bank when it opened in July 1966. Anne retired in 1994 from The Beach Bank of Vero Beach as Assistant Vice President.
Anne married Albert C (Cliff) Hammett in October 1980, and they were members of the Vero Beach Yacht Club and Holy Cross Catholic Church.
Anne is survived by husband Albert C (Cliff) Hammett; son Randolph Scott Shelton of the Philippine's and two granddaughters; step-children James Clifford Hammett, wife Vicki and two step grandchildren;Christopher Hammett and wife Elizabeth; Doyle Hammett and partner Russ Eakers.
A memorial service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach, FL immediately followed by Committal service at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Fort Pierce, FL.
In lieu of flowers donations requested to the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County.
An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 10, 2019