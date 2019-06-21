|
Anne Marie Brandefine
Port St Lucie - Visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, 1-3pm and 6-8pm at Aycock Funeral Home 1504 SE Floresta Drive Port St Lucie, FL 34983. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, 11:30am at St. Bernadette Catholic Church 350 NW California Blvd. Port St Lucie, FL 34986. Entombment will follow at 2:30pm at Fernhill Memorial Gardens in Stuart, FL.
Arrangements entrusted to Aycock Funeral Home, Port St Lucie. www.aycockportstlucie.com
Published in the TC Palm on June 21, 2019