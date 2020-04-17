|
|
Anne Marie Russett Bocchino
Port St Lucie - On April 14, 2020, Anne Marie Russett Bocchino peacefully passed away after a short illness. Anne Marie was born on January 3, 1930 in Jersey City, New Jersey. She was the youngest of 5 children born to Elizabeth Lillian McCarthy and Nicholas Henry Russett. She had 3 older brothers, Vincent, William, and James Russett and one sister, Lillian Bernhard Lavarna, all of who predeceased her.
On July 21, 1951, Anne Marie married Thomas C. Bocchino (deceased May 17, 2009) They were married for nearly 60 years and had 8 children, Susan Morgan, Patricia Crocco (Edward), Raymond (deceased infant), Thomas (Cathleen) Bocchino, John (Nora) Bocchino, Linda Boland (Buddy), Joseph (Kimberly) Bocchino, Mary Elizabeth Meringolo (Thomas). She had 22 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins who will miss her dearly.
She was also predeceased by two grandchildren, Johnny Bocchino in 1997 and Katie Crocco in 2007.
Anne was a devout Catholic. She was extremely active in her church, serving as Communicant and Eucharistic minister at St. Martin de Porres Church in Poughkeepsie, NY and then St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Port St Lucie FL.
She worked for H & R Block for 20 years and saleswoman at Awards Realty before retiring to Port St. Lucie Florida.
Burial and a Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to one of the following charities:
Building Fund of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 930 SW Tunis Ave. Port St. Lucie, FL 34953, https://seascatholicparish.org; Treasure Coast Hospice, https://www.treasurehealth.org.
Family and friends can visit the online guest book at www.aycockportstlucie.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020