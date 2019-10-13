|
|
Anne Marie Voiland
Palm City - Anne Voiland, 97 years old, of Port St. Lucie, Florida died October 12, 2019 at 6:35 AM.
Born in Brooklyn New York, she was a resident of Port St. Lucie, Florida for fifty years, moving from East Meadow, New York in 1969.
She was a member of the Saint Lucie Catholic Church and participated in their Catholic Women's Club and the Senior Social Club.
Survivors include a daughter, Cathleen Gifford and her husband Edwin and a son, Michael P. Voiland Jr. and his wife Nancy. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Edwin Jr., Carrie Anne and Doria as well as seven great grandchildren, Savannah, Jacob, Michael, Zachary, Isabella, Mia, and Riley.
Visitation will be between the hours of 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Aycock Funeral Home at 1504 S.E. Floresta Drive, Port Saint Lucie, Florida 34983.
A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Lucie Catholic Church, Port Saint Lucie with the burial at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Fort Pierce, Florida. dignitymemorial.com
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019