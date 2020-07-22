1/1
Annie Eliza Rowe
Annie Eliza Rowe

Vero Beach - Annie Eliza Rowe, 88, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020 in Vero Beach, Florida.

Mrs. Rowe was born in Mayo, Florida and moved to St. Lucie County in 1949 coming from Mayo, Florida.

Survivors include her daughter, Judy Rigsby of Vero Beach, FL; son, Ernest (Karen) Rowe, Jr. of Hobe Sound, FL; sister, Dorothy (Calvin) Pittman of Mayo, FL; son-in-law, Rusty Kindell of Okeechobee, FL; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earnest Rowe and daughter, Cherry Kindell.

Services: A service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com






Published in TC Palm from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Service
10:00 AM
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
(772) 461-5211
