Annie Eliza Rowe
Vero Beach - Annie Eliza Rowe, 88, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020 in Vero Beach, Florida.
Mrs. Rowe was born in Mayo, Florida and moved to St. Lucie County in 1949 coming from Mayo, Florida.
Survivors include her daughter, Judy Rigsby of Vero Beach, FL; son, Ernest (Karen) Rowe, Jr. of Hobe Sound, FL; sister, Dorothy (Calvin) Pittman of Mayo, FL; son-in-law, Rusty Kindell of Okeechobee, FL; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earnest Rowe and daughter, Cherry Kindell.
Services: A service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com