Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 223-5550
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Twin Lakes South Condo Association Club House
6531 SE Federal Highway
Stuart, FL
Stuart - Anthony "Tony" A. Tarallo, 60, of Stuart, FL passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 under the tender loving care of Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart.

Tony as he was affectionately known as has been a resident of Florida for 30 years after moving from New York. In his younger years, Tony was an Olympic Swimmer in the Pan American Games. He was successful and enterprising with many interests including a Boat Captain for Blue Water Sport Fishing in Costa Rica and owner of the Sakura Japanese Restaurant in Stuart, FL.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Ako Tarallo, of Stuart, FL, son Christian Tarallo of Homestead, FL and daughter Emily Tarallo of Stuart, FL, grandchildren Kei, Ethan and Andrew; father, Albert Tarallo (Jennifer) of Holbrook, Long Island, NY and mother, Amy Zigo of Port Orange, FL; brother Christopher Tarallo(Keri) of Lake Grove, Long Island, NY, sisters June Tarallo (Reuben) of Daytona Beach, FL and Vikki Desiderio (Edward) of Flora Park, FL.

A Celebration of Anthony's Life will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Twin Lakes South Condo Association Club House, 6531 SE Federal Highway Stuart, FL. 34997.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted in the care to Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Stuart, FL. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com
Published in the TC Palm on June 13, 2019
