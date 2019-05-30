Services
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
(772) 461-5211
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
View Map
Resources
Anthony Joseph "Tony" Allo Obituary
Anthony "Tony" Joseph Allo

Age 86, of Zellwood, FL, passed away on May 15, 2019. A gathering to celebrate this amazing man, the "Leader of the Bands," will begin Saturday, June 1st from 4:00- 6:00pm and then again on Sunday, June 2nd with visitation from 1:00- 2:00pm followed by the service at 2:00pm at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. Burial will follow at White City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral Home. An online guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on May 30, 2019
