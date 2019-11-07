|
Anthony (Tony) Joseph Vocile
Anthony (Tony) Joseph Vocile, 87, joined his Heavenly Father on October 11, 2019 in Port Saint Lucie, Florida. At the age of 19, he met and later married the love of his life, Mary (Urban) Vocile and for the next 66 years, they raised a family, enjoyed traveling and cruising together. Anthony was born in Manhattan, NY and graduated from Benjamin Franklin High School in 1949 and the State University of New York Institute of Applied Arts and Sciences in Structural Technology in 1951. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War.
A loving dad to four children, Susan Badke of Muttontown, NY, Anthony A. Vocile of Port Saint Lucie, FL, Lori Ann Vocile (deceased), and Mary Pontek of Stuart, FL. Tony was a devoted and proud Poppa to three grandchildren (Jason Badke, Dan Kelsay and Amanda Badke) and four great grandchildren (Emory, Sophia, Benjamin and Tori).
Tony pursued his career with the same vigor and enthusiasm he had for all meaningful things in his life. He worked in New York City on large construction projects and developed abilities to manage projects. He thoroughly understood how to organize and execute complicated tasks in an orderly manner to ensure quality workmanship resulted. He worked on noteworthy projects such as the John F. Kennedy Airport; CBS building; New York Subway System; World Trade Center and Penn Station. He received accolades in Long Island during a four-year massive sewer construction project with over 400 miles of piping and 39,000 home connections.
After finishing that project, Tony and Mary decided to tackle new opportunities ... moving west to Las Vegas where Tony served the City of North Las Vegas for nearly ten years in Public Works.
In 1987, they decided that Florida would be a change from the desert and he and Mary moved to Port St. Lucie, FL and Tony worked for the Palm Beach County Water Utilities Department. Later he decided to shorten the drive from home and joined Martin County where he worked in the Engineering Department for many years. Following "retirement" in 1997, Tony was recruited by a local consulting firm to perform technical inspections for various residential and commercial projects. Tony enjoyed a rich and rewarding career using his vast construction experience coupled to his keen problem solving skills. Furthermore, he always found time to mentor others.
A Celebration of Life, with military honors, will be held on Monday, November 18th at 11:00 am, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2330 SE Mariposa Avenue, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952. Father Michael Cairnes will officiate. A reception for friends and family will follow mass in Ryan Hall on church grounds. All are invited to attend and pay their respects and celebrate the life of this amazing man. Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019