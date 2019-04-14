Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Following Services
2452 SE Victory Ave
Port St. Lucie, FL
Anthony Moesch, 58, passed away on March 21st, 2019 at his home, losing his battle with esophageal cancer. Born on January 30, 1961 in Queens, New York. Moved to Pompano Beach, FL in 1979. He was proud to have served in the US Army and was a marksman. He was employed at the St. Lucie Nuclear Power Plant. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27th, at 12:00pm, followed by a Celebration of Life, at 2452 SE Victory Ave in Port St. Lucie.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 14, 2019
