Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
(772) 461-5211
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
Anthony Storman Obituary
Anthony Storman

Fort Pierce - Anthony "Tony" Wade Storman, 42, died June 11, 2019. Tony was a native of Fort Pierce. He was the owner and operator of Kessler Hauling Inc. Tony had an infectious smile and a huge heart. He loved his family and took pride in being the best he could be no matter what he was doing. He loved drag racing and fishing and excelled at both.

Survivors include his fiance, Amanda Kessler; mother Kathy Storman (Luanne Meadows), father Neil Storman (Bonnie Gardner); son, George Hammitt; daughter Amber Abele (fiance Jack Purlee); daughter Chanley Kessler-Rovell; brothers Kurt and Kyle Storman; sister Kayla Storman; uncles Michael Goff (Tammy) and Randy Goff (Bonnie); and many dear aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be Tuesday, June 18th from 4:00-6:00 PM with a service to follow at 6:00 PM at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on June 16, 2019
