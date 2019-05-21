Antonio Loreto Gallo



Jensen Beach, FL



Antonio Loreto Gallo , 88, of Jensen Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at his home in Jensen Beach. He was born in Cranston, Rhode Island and was a resident of Florida from 1982. Antonio was a United States Coast Guard Veteran who served in the Korean War. He was of the Catholic Faith. He was preceded in death by his parents Loreto and Gaetana Depetrillo Gallo. Five brothers: John, Silvio, Joseph, Charles and Albert. Six sisters: Eleanor Zito, Gloria Zito, Mary Scotti, Mafalda Kennedy, Antoinetta Colaido and Laura Zanfagna. One grandson Justin Frye.



He is survived by his Wife of 66 years, Barbara Rapa Gallo, Two children: Becky Frye of Massachusetts and Anthony Gallo of Connecticut. Three grandchildren: Garret Gallo, Dillon Gallo and Darcy Saldo. Two great great grandchildren.



Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5-6pm with a memorial service from 6-7pm at All County Funeral Home & Crematory, 1010 NW Federal Highway, Stuart, Fl..



Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38145.



All County Funeral Home & Crematory



www.AllCounty.com Published in the TC Palm on May 21, 2019