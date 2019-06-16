Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Knights of Columbus Hall
Kanner Hwy
Stuart, FL
Stuart - Ardath "Arty" Lillian, 81, passed away peacefully at her home in Tropical Paradise, Stuart FL,Sunday June 2, 2019. Arty was born September 16,1937 West Albany, NY. Arty, Bud and their two sons moved to Stuart in 1976 where they embraced the wonderful community. After retiring they moved to the Tropical Paradise community where they enjoyed over 30 years on the South Fork of the St. Lucie River. Arty was predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years, William "Bud" Horstmann in 2018. Arty is survived by her sons, Eric Horstmann of Stuart & Mark (Sandy) Horstmann of Port St Lucie, her grandson, Mark Ryan Horstmann & great granddaughters Vanessa & Natalia Sosa. Arty leaves a brother in law and a sister in law both of NY. She also leaves several loving nieces & nephews and many wonderful friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, 4100 SW Leighton Farm Rd,Palm City, Fl 34990. On September 29, 2019 Arty's family & friends will come together to honor & remember her with a "Celebration Of Life" at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Kanner Hwy in Stuart from 12 until 4.
Published in the TC Palm on June 16, 2019
