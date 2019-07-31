|
|
Arden Peck
Fort Pierce - Arden Peck died Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was born November 26, 1939 in New York City. She graduated from the Nightingale Bamford School in 1957. She led the grand march at the annual Debutante Assembly at the Waldorf-Astoria in January 1958. She received her BS in 1961 from Tufts University, Bouve Boston School and her MEd from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 1966. Arden taught in the San Mateo, California public schools, State University of New York at Cortland, Bennett Jr. College and was Associate Professor at Salisbury State College for 11 years until her retirement from higher education in 1984. Moving to Florida, she began her second career and joined the Vero Beach Orthopaedics and Physical Therapy as a rehabilitation specialist until her retirement in 1997. Arden was an athlete of note competing in volleyball, basketball and badminton. She particularly contributed to the sport of volleyball as a coach, National official and Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women's (AIAW) representative to the United States Volleyball Association (USVBA). After retirement, she volunteered as a Turtle Mother spending many early morning hours on the beach with Grace Kedziora. She also volunteered at the State's Attorney's Office as a witness coordinator and attorney aide for many years. Arden became involved with the Fort Pierce South Beach Association (SBA) as a volunteer on the Beach & Parks Committee. Subsequently, she became chair of the committee and was directly involved in the planning and execution of the beach parks renovation after the hurricanes. She cut the ribbon on the new South Beach Park in December 2008 as County and City officials opened the park. She organized and directed the Parks & Beach resident volunteer clean up group on South Beach for many years. She served as the chair of the first Fort Pierce City Parks Committee that was responsible for the review and drafting of ordinances for parks throughout the City. She received the prestigious SBA's Islander Award in 2009 for her contributions. Arden is survived by her partner of over 40 years, Carole Mushier and many friend and colleagues. There will be no services.
Published in the TC Palm on July 31, 2019