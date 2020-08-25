Ariosto B Reyes Jr
Port St Lucie - Ariosto "Ari" Bernardo Reyes Jr., fondly known as "Nonong" to his family, 63, joined our Lord on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Born on April 22, 1957, in Manila, Philippines, to Ariosto P. Reyes Sr. and Carolina Bernardo Reyes, Ari grew up in Quezon City, Metro Manila. There he attended the Jesuit school, Ateneo de Manila, from grade school to college, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication.
A child actor, Ari was first seen on stage at the Ateneo Children's Theatre and on the wide screen at the age of 12. In Ateneo's high school theatre group, Dulaang Sibol, he starred in the long-running classic musical "Sinta." At 17, he cut a long-playing record for "Sinta's" movie soundtrack and was the leading man in the film. His film career included numerous movies. His last film, "Bayan Ko..." was the Philippine entry for Best Foreign Language Film in Cannes and the Oscars. "Bayan Ko..." was named Best Film of the Year by the British Film Institute. The theme song of "Bayan Ko...", sung by Ari, inspired the Philippine revolution in 1986. During his stage career, he had three weekly TV shows, was a house actor for the Philippine Cultural Center's theatre ensemble, and later became one of the youngest Filipino TV directors. In 2003, Ari returned to the stage - this time with his entire family - and added a new credit to the distinguished career he built in the Philippines, playing the King of Siam in the Lyric Theatre's sold-out performance of "The King and I." Ari often volunteered to cantor at masses in Holy Family Catholic Church, and some of his best performances were seen in his SantiAri concerts with his son, Santi.
In addition to his internationally-recognized film and stage career, Ari's business career included AMREY International Inc., a children's clothing manufacturing/importing company; AMREY Mortgage Inc.; and two medical billing companies, VMEDS and Advantage Healthcare Synergy. Ari was the president of the Philippine-American Association of the Treasure Coast. In the last few years, he conceptualized and together with Ateneo Alumni established a non-for profit organization KATAPAT, to help Ateneo alumni and faculty in need. Ari's varied interests included fishing, archery, golf and guitar (his favorites). What made him happiest, though, was performing with his entire family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Maria Ruiz de Luzuriaga Reyes; daughters, Angela Truong (Pierre), Claudia and Beatrice Reyes; grandchildren, Eliana and Dominic Truong; mother, Carolina Reyes; siblings, Regina DeMott (Kenneth), Miguel Reyes (Jeanette), Buenaventura Reyes (Maria Victoria), Ana Carolina Macatangay (Rafael Emmanuel), and Ramon Reyes (Pamela); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Ariosto Santiago Reyes III; his father, Ariosto P. Reyes Sr.; and his older brother Ramon Paulo Reyes.
The family invites those who wish to join them for visitation on Thursday and Friday, August 27 and 28 , 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Yates Funeral Home in Fort Pierce, 1101 S US Highway 1, Fort Pierce, FL 34950.
A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. (Kindly wear masks and maintain social distancing.)
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to Holy Family Catholic Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Crematory.
Ari, a beloved husband and father, your zest for life and indomitable spirit inspired anyone who met you. You made an indelible impact on all who had the good fortune to know you.