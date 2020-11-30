I never thought I’d be saying goodbye to you I just met you seven years ago. You always have a smile on your face and always accepted people the way they were . You always so happy always smiling I need to talk to someone I call you you are a very good listener The few times we Set talking on the porch having a glass of wine and just chat mostly about your brother . My heart breaks when I see Everyone that loved her she will never be replaced I love you my sweet sister-in-law I will never forget you carline