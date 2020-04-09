|
Armand George Mueller
Vero Beach - Armand George Mueller, formerly of Vero Beach, FL passed away on April 1, 2020 in Roswell, GA from natural causes at the age of 94. Armand was born in Milwaukee, WI in 1925. He graduated from Washington High School in Milwaukee, WI and then received a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University. He married Norma Joan Weiler of Anderson, IN on February 12, 1949. Together they raised their daughter and three sons in Wauwatosa, WI. They also resided in Elm Grove, WI; Scottsdale, AZ; and Chicago, IL prior to deciding to permanently retire to Vero Beach, FL in the 1980's. Armand was a Registered Professional Engineer and employed with Square D Company (now a subsidiary of Schneider Electric Co.) from 1949 to 1986. He held 7 patents through Square D Company. His last position held was Vice President Corporate Development. Armand was very passionate about Service and served his country in the U.S. Navy during WW II. He constantly gave of his time, whether it was through church or various organizations. He was on church councils, President of the Wauwatosa School Board, President of the Vero Beach Country Club and the Homeowners Association of Vero Isles. Over the years, Armand enjoyed playing tennis at the Western Racquet Club in Elm Grove, WI where he and Norma were long time members and then at The Racquet Club in Vero Beach, FL. After retirement, they pursued golf and played regularly at the Vero Beach Country Club. Armand was also an avid fisherman - it was his way of relaxing during Wisconsin summers, on trips to Canada and in the salt waters of Florida. He was also known to be able to fix or repair almost anything and would always give a helping hand to his friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred S. (Luitink), his father, George H., his loving wife of 60 years, Norma, and his brother, Richard P., as well as other relatives and friends. He is survived by his four children, Karen M. Ross, Canton, GA, Dennis (Judy), Roswell, GA, Jon (Carissa), Green Bay, WI, and David (Susie), Tampa, FL; 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, as well as four nephews and one niece and their families. He is also remembered by his loving dear friend, Mary Lindsay, Vero Beach, FL and his wonderful and loving caregiver of four years, Janie Walton, Ft. Pierce, FL. A celebration of Life Memorial Service is pending. Memorials would be appreciated to Vero Beach Community Church or to the .
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020