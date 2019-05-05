Services
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
(772) 287-8484
1946 - 2019
Arnold E. "Jay" Jordan, Jr. passed away at age 73 on April 27, 2019 in Port St Lucie, Fl. He was born in New Haven, CT on January 24, 1946, son of the late Arnold Jordan, Sr. and Shirley Sigman Jordan. He grew up in Lincoln, ME and graduated from Mattanawcook Academy. Jay resided in Palm City, Fl for many years where he worked as a self-employed carpenter.

He is survived by his son Jay D. Jordan and friend Sharon Feagan of Buxton, ME; a daughter Veronica Burke and husband Steve of Barre, VT; grandchildren Tori, Austin, Leah and Gary; a brother Michael Jordan and wife Patricia of Palm City, FL; a sister Andrea McLaughlin and husband Jim of Portsmouth, NH; several nieces and nephews, as well as a boatload of relatives, friends and acquaintances.

He will be fondly remembered for his fun-loving, free spirit and love of the outdoors, enjoying fishing, boating and golf.

A private memorial service will be held this summer at his camp in Maine, TBA. Donations in his memory may be made to the at donate3.cancer.org.

An online guestbook is available at www.ForestHillsPalmCityFlorida.com.
Published in the TC Palm on May 5, 2019
