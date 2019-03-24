|
|
Capt. Arnold E. Pryhuber
Age 86, of Stuart, FL, passed away on March 19, 2019.
Capt. Pryhuber was a Private/Corporate Pilot for over 60 years and enjoyed boating and fishing.
Survivors include his wife, of 63 years, Yvonne; son, Steven and his wife, Miriam; grandchildren, Staff Sergeant Steven II USAF and Natalie; and great grandchildren, Ayden and Tristan.
Services at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Forest Hills Palm City Chapel.
Contributions may be made to the Kane Center, www.kanecenter.org.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 24, 2019