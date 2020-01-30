Services
Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
735 South Fleming Street
Sebastian, FL 32958
(772) 589-1933
Service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
1st Presbyterian church
Sebastian, FL
Sebastian - 89, of Sebastian, died Monday January 27, 2020 with his family by his side.

Arnold was born to the late Mark and Lunda Kimmel on Oct 8, 1930 in Scalp Level, PA.

He married Joan M Henry on July 23rd, 1949. In 1962 Arnold started work as a service mechanic for a heavy equipment supplier in New Jersey and over the next 30 years moved up to the position of Vice President of Service and Parts.

Arnold and Joan retired in 1993 and relocated to Sebastian, FL. They were both very active in the 1st Presbyterian Church of Sebastian.

Arnold is survived by his wife Joan and sister Thelma Balogh of Lincoln Park MI, children Lynn (Marty) Yannaccone of Huron, TN and Mark (Nancy) Kimmel of Beaver Dam, WI. 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Services will be held at the 1st Presbyterian church of Sebastian on Sunday March 15th at 2:00 pm.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
