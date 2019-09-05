Services
Aycock at Tradition
12571 S.W. Tradition Pkwy
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
(772) 618-2336
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Arthur A. Baylor


1952 - 2019
Arthur A. Baylor Obituary
Arthur A. Baylor

Port St. Lucie - Arthur A. Baylor, age 67, passed away on August 29th at his residence. He was born in Orrville, OH in 1952 and moved to Port St. Lucie, FL in 1993. He was the Grandson of the late Rev. Arthur & Helen Shonkwiler. Survivors include his loving Wife of 48 years, Janet; Son, Arthur, of PSL; Grandchildren, Jessica of KS and Aidan of PSL; Sister, Helen (Doug) Morgan of Canton, OH. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and his beloved dog Maxie. Art loved his music and playing harmonica with "Nazz R Blue". He was also a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp. A Visitation will be held on Friday, September 6th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM with service at 7:00 PM at the Aycock at Tradition - Life Celebration Center, 12571 Tradition Parkway, Port St Lucie, FL 34987. (772) 618-2336.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 5, 2019
