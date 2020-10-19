1/1
Arthur J. Nelson
Arthur J. Nelson

Arthur J. Nelson, age 87, passed away on October 11,2020. He was born and raised in Staten Island, New York and lived in Port St Lucie, Florida for 35 years.

He is survived by his four children Noreen, Skip (Pattie), Edward (Tsuna), and Kristen; sister Dr. Marguerite Nelson (Brandon); five grandchildren Megan, Amy, Patrick (Hillary), Kellie and Desiree; five great-grandchildren Jadan, Riley, Lacey, Skylar, and Julia as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years Joann and his parents Arthur C. Nelson and Marguerite Nelson.

Art was an active member of the Holy Family Catholic Church for over 30 years. Art and Joann spent their early years in PSL actively fund raising for the construction of the now beautiful Holy Family Church. He was a member and past Commandant of the Marine Corps League Jack Ivy Detachment No. 666. Art or Skip, as he was known to many, joined the detachment when there were only a handful of Marines on the detachment's active roles. He helped build it into the robust organization it is today. Proud of his Korean War service, Corporal Nelson, USMC was an Aviation Electrician assigned to VMO-6, just above the 38th parallel in direct support of 1st MARDIV. He was an active member of the Korean War and Defense Veterans Treasure Coast Chapter 106, the American Legion Post # 0400 and a member of the VMO-6 Memorial Project, erected in 2012 at the Semper Fidelis Park, National Marine Corps Museum, Quantico Virginia. He was a member of both the 1st Marine Division and Third Marine Aircraft Wing Associations. Art was also a life-member and past trustee of the Port St Lucie Elks #2658, as well as a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and the Knights of Columbus. His life of service was devoted to his wife and family, his church, his community, our country and his beloved Corps. His was a life well lived, and one worth emulating. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the myriad of others he touched along the way. His lifelong journey of love and service, which he shared with Joann for more than 70 years, will not soon be forgotten. Fair winds and following seas, shipmate. Semper Fidelis.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, October 22nd at 10:30 a.m. in the Holy Family Catholic Church in Port St Lucie. Interment will follow at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "Semper Fi & America's Fund" (For our Combat wounded, ill and injured (www.semperfifund.org), Holy Family Catholic Church, or the Fisher House Foundation.(fisherhouse.org)




Published in TC Palm from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
