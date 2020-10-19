Our prayers to the extended Nelson Family during this time of great loss and sorrow. May your memories always bring you some measure of comfort. I knew both Joann and Skip as neighbors on Rice Avenue, Staten Island before they were married. Sleigh riding down Rice Avenue during the snowy winters with Skip and Joann was always fun. Skip owned a 1946 Ford coupe with a modified the engine to make it very fast. When he was ready to sell it, he offered it to me which was my first car.

Fair winds and following seas Marine. Semper fi! Ernie Grecsek, USMC

