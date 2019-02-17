Arthur L. Landry



Fort Pierce, FL



Landry, Arthur L., 78, passed away February 12, 2019 with family by his side in Fort Pierce, Florida. He was born December 30, 1940, in Hanson, Massachusetts, the son of the late Arthur and Doris Landry.



Art graduated from Whitman High School in Massachusetts with the Class of 1959 and enjoyed attending all class reunions. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy as a Boiler Technician until 1965. He was also an active Mason until moving to Florida in 1973. In Florida, he managed McKenzie Tank Lines for 35 years and retired in 2002. During this time, he also married his loving wife Sandy who he celebrated 41 years of marriage with in December with their dachshunds Nicki and Spice, who Art adored. Art and Sandy enjoyed eating out, traveling in their RV, and cruising.



Art is survived by his wife Sandy; his son Timothy and his wife Tara; late daughter Bonney; three stepsons Raymond, Christopher and his wife Maridith, and Keven; 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; his sister Shirley; and his brother Dave and his wife Anita.



Services: Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM with a service to follow at 11:00 AM at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. Inurnment will follow at 1:00 PM at South Florida VA National Cemetery, Lake Worth.