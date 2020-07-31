Arthur Stuart Swanson
On July 27, 2020 Arthur Stuart Swanson passed away peacefully of old age with family by his side at the age of 90. Art, as he was known to all except his mother Hildur who always called him Arthur is loved deeply by his family and friends. He was proceeded in death by his father Stuart, mother Hildur, and sister Maryalice. Art leaves behind his loving and devoted wife of 66 years Mary, four children, Art, Matt, Mark, Sherry, and their families. This includes 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Arthur Stuart Swanson was born at home in Gates Mills, Ohio on January 17, 1930. He attended Mayfield Schools where he played football (9 man teams back then) for the Wildcats. After graduating from high school Art joined an apprentice program, then went on to become a member of the United States Marine Corps (Semper Fi). Upon marrying his lifelong love Mary in 1953 and finishing his service to our nation Art went on to start the construction company A. Swanson Builders Inc. in Mayfield Village, Ohio. Art's successful company went on to build many fine homes and businesses in North Eastern Ohio over the next several decades until his retirement in 1992. In 1967 Art and Mary moved their family from the suburban neighborhood of Mayfield Village to the farm country of Russell Township, and later Bainbridge Township, Ohio. In 1979 they invested in condominiums in Jensen Beach Florida where the two of them ended up spending much of their time during their golden years together. Art and Mary were long time members of the AMVETS and American Legion where they enjoyed the friendship of fellow veterans and their families. Our family and friends have enjoyed and continues to enjoy the hospitality, peacefulness and the many fun filled times together with Art and Mary in their Florida home. It was Art's wish that those who loved him to remember him in their own way as no formal services will be held until he is joined in heaven by his better half Mary.
Please send any donations to the Treasure Coast Hospice who were outstanding in their care of Art and his family in our time of need. https://www.treasurehealth.org/292/Donate
or Tonya @ (772) 403-4547. Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory - Treasure Coast Chapel.