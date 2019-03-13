|
|
Artie Cullen Rowell Timmerman
Stuart, FL
ARTIE CULLEN ROWELL
TIMMERMAN, 91, passed away on March 8, 2019, at T.C. Hospice. She was a long-time resident of Stuart. Artie was predeceased by her brother, John, and sister, Emily.
She is survived by her three sons William, of Jensen Beach, Ronald of Palm City, John of Graniteville, SC. Artie has 2 grandchildren, Bryan, of Jensen and Dylan, of Graniteville, S.C. and a great grandson, Ethan, of Jensen.
The family will honor Artie's life privately and requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to T.C. Hospice or to the First United Methodist Church of Stuart.
More details of Artie's life will be posted to Martin Funeral Home's website:
www.martin-funeral.com
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 13, 2019