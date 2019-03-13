Services
Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 223-5550
Resources
More Obituaries for Artie Timmerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Artie Cullen Rowell Timmerman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Artie Cullen Rowell Timmerman Obituary
Artie Cullen Rowell Timmerman

Stuart, FL

ARTIE CULLEN ROWELL

TIMMERMAN, 91, passed away on March 8, 2019, at T.C. Hospice. She was a long-time resident of Stuart. Artie was predeceased by her brother, John, and sister, Emily.



She is survived by her three sons William, of Jensen Beach, Ronald of Palm City, John of Graniteville, SC. Artie has 2 grandchildren, Bryan, of Jensen and Dylan, of Graniteville, S.C. and a great grandson, Ethan, of Jensen.

The family will honor Artie's life privately and requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to T.C. Hospice or to the First United Methodist Church of Stuart.

More details of Artie's life will be posted to Martin Funeral Home's website:

www.martin-funeral.com
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now