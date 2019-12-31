|
|
Arvin Burnett Cummins
Port St. Lucie - Arvin Burnett Cummins, 77 of Port St Lucie, Florida passed away on Thursday December 05, 2019. Arvin was born in Indianapolis, Indiana. Arvin was a plumber and talented handyman. He was a loving husband, father and friend. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and going on cruises.
Arvin was survived by son Michael, daughters Shelly (Jan) Banga, and Elisa Fay (Kenny) Parente, brothers Earl, Norman, Terry, Phil and sisters Shirley, and Bonita, grandchildren William, Michael, Charlotte, Roman, Cameron, Nathan, Kristen, Katherine, Jeremy, Jennifer, Jill, Jeff, Amber and Randy, 15 great grandchildren and many other family and friends. Arvin was preceded by his wife of 50 years Donna Fay Cummins, Mother Bessie Cummins, Father Virgil Cummins son Randy and daughter Sheila, brothers Virgil, Stanley, Ronnie, Michael and Gary, and sister Jenny.
There will be a memorial service to be determined at a later date.
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020