Aubrey V. Tucker
Port St. Lucie - Formerly from Massena, New York
Aubrey V. Tucker passed away October 4, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, Florida at age 99. Aubrey was born in Detroit MI in 1920 to Harold S. Tucker and Lavina Villeneuve Tucker.
Aubrey's life was broken into segments of occupations which started with farming, then house moving/excavating and then truck driving, a job that allowed him to travel and satisfy some of his wanderlust. He retired in 1981.
Aubrey married Eleanor Bennett in 1945 and they spent the next 38 years raising a family, building the camp, traveling and enjoying life. After Eleanor's death he remarried in 1984 to Lois Vallance Romeo. They have shared the past 35 years travelling, spending winters in Florida, summers in New York, children and extended family. Aubrey and Lois were a familiar sight on their bicycles along the roads in both Louisville and Spanish Lakes well into their 90s.
Aubrey met his goal of spending time in Florida every winter since he sold his farm in 1956. In his later years in Spanish Lakes Park he surprised his children when he uncharacteristically joined shuffleboard and bocce teams. As with all his other pursuits,, he wasn't half-bad at the games.
Aubrey is pre-deceased by his parents, sister Donalda Tucker Born, and first wife, Eleanor Tucker. He is survived by his wife, Lois Tucker and children, Allen Tucker, Linda Tucker, Karen Cook, Harold Tucker, Jane Romeo Sellica and Michael Romeo; 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours or service. Burial will be in Hoose Cemetery in Duane, NY, at the family's convenience.
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019