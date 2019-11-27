|
Audrey B. Park
Fort Pierce - Audrey B. Park, 96, died November 20, 2019 in Vero Beach, Florida.
Mrs. Park was born in Fairview, South Dakota and moved to Vero Beach in 1935 and then to Fort Pierce in 1946.
Survivors include her son, Kirby A. (Cathy) Park of Fort Pierce, FL; daughters, Lynn Park (Steve) Kerby of Vero Beach, FL, Sandra Park Picano of Fort Pierce, FL, and Jodee (Mark) Lyda of Fort Pierce, FL; grandchildren, David Midgette, Taylor Sorensen, Lara DiMartino, Michael Picano, Jr., Austin Park, Adam Park, and Amber Lyda O'Neil; great-grandchildren, J.D, Chase, Sofia, Indie, and Kai.
Services: Visitation will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 2-3 PM with a service to follow at 3:00 PM at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019