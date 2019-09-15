|
|
Audrey Frances Phifer
Vero Beach - Audrey Frances Phifer, daughter of Albert Ferdinand and Audrey Mae Schmidt, was called home to Glory on August 25th, 2019 at the age of 89.
Frances was born in Orlando and moved to Vero Beach in 1937 at the age of 7, coming from Pahokee, Florida.
Frances was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church for more than 50 years. She served as a Youth Fellowship Leader as a young adult and more recently enjoyed singing in the choir.
Frances attended Vero Beach High School and worked as a teller for Citrus Bank before becoming a homemaker and Co-Owner of Vero Cooling and Heating. She later served as a caregiver to Aleda Dixon.
Frances is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Barney Phifer, her siblings Grover Ferdinand Schmidt and Emma "Alma" Charlton, and companion Aleda Dixon.
Frances is survived by her brother Albert Daniel Schmidt, her children Alice Lee Manny Wildman, George David Manny Sr, Jerry Dean Manny, Karen Sue Lewis, Richard Lynn Phifer, and Vickilyn Phifer Miller as well as 18 Grandchildren, 21 Great-Grandchildren, 1 Great-Great-Grandchild and many extended family members and beloved friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held for all who knew and loved Frances on September 21st at 10 a.m., at First United Methodist Church with a reception to follow.
An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 15, 2019