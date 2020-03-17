|
Dr. Aulton Douglas Watterson, Jr.
Vero Beach - Dr. Aulton Douglas Watterson, Jr., 92, of Vero Beach, FL died March 14, 2020.
Dr. Watterson was born on October 25, 1927 in Decatur, AL to Aulton Douglas Watterson, Sr. and Eva Rose Couch Watterson. He grew up in Decatur and Birmingham, AL. He served as a radioman in the U.S. Navy from 1945-1948 on the destroyer USS Putnam DD-757.
Dr. Watterson earned his Bachelor of Divinity degree in 1957 and Master's of Theology degree 1958 at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, KY, a Master's degree in English from the University of Louisville in 1958, a Doctor of Divinity degree from Stetson University in 1971, and a Doctor of Ministry degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, TX in 1976.
During his 57-year ministry, Dr. Watterson served as pastor of eight churches, beginning in 1950 at Fellowship Baptist Church in Ettrick, VA. Subsequent pastorates included West Point Baptist Church, West Point, KY; First Baptist Church, Marianna, FL; First Baptist Church, Vero Beach, FL; First Baptist Church, Tallahassee, FL; Cliff Temple Baptist Church, Dallas, TX; First Baptist Church, Knoxville, TN; and North Stuart Baptist Church, Stuart, FL, from which he retired in 2011.
In the summer of 1950, Dr. Watterson was invited to preach his first revival, with morning and evening services, in Cleara, AL.Others included local revivals in Kentucky and Florida in the 1950s and 1960s and participation as one of 13,000 delegates to the Tenth Baptist World Congress in 1960 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Dr. Watterson held several major denominational offices, including President of the Florida Baptist Convention from 1970 to 1971, Chairman of the Southern Baptist Convention Committee on Order of Business, Chairman of the SBC Christian Life Commission, and First Vice President of the Southern Baptist Convention from 1978 to 1979. In 1990 and 1991, Dr. Watterson was instrumental in the founding of the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship.
Dr. Watterson was known as Doug, Dad, Daddy, Granddaddy and Papa. He was always the strong shoulder and compass for his children and grandchildren. He will be remembered for his family-time water skiing, fishing, golfing, fixing all things broken, working on cars and boats, playing basketball in the driveway, and his love of literature and poetry. But most of all, he will be remembered for his love of laughter. In more secular pursuits, Dr. Watterson was a pilot of single engine airplanes in the 1970s and 1980s, and was a fan of the Atlanta Braves and Dallas Cowboys.
Dr. Watterson often concluded his services with a summary of his beliefs: "This is My Father's World. I Am My Father's Child. My Father Loves Me. My Father Taught Me To Love other People. In Everything, God is At Work for My Good."
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Janet Francine Woolwine Watterson; his children Debbie Hammock (Richard), David Watterson (Kathie), and Sheri Whitney (Brooks); grandchildren Brittany Walters (Chris), Lauren Sibayan (Mark), Lindsey Richardson, Kelli Shahrokh (Bahram), David Watterson, Taylor Watterson; great grandchildren Christian Walters and Carter Walters; and sister Sandra Dunkle (Ric).
Dr. Watterson was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, Dr. Gene Lee Watterson.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on March 20, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, Vero Beach, FL with Dr. James Graves and Dr. Joe LaGuardia officiating. Graveside services will be private to the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Visiting Nurse Association of the Treasure Coast. https://www.vnatc.com/
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020