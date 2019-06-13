|
|
Aulton McElveen
Sebastian - Aulton Frank McElveen, 96, passed Tuesday June 11, 2019 surrounded by his family and in care of the VNA Hospice House. "Mac" as he was called by all who knew him, was born in Stilson, GA. He served in the Navy during WWII. Mac married and spent 67 years with his one true love Mary Ellen.
He is survived by his two sons, Donald McElveen (spouse Sherry) and Stephen McElveen (spouse Karen), 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren.
His life was grounded by faith and the love of the Lord. Mac's three passions in life were fishing, poetry and song writing. He was a member of the Roseland United Methodist Church. Mac left an amazing legacy and will be missed by all.
Celebration of Life will be held Saturday June 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM Roseland United Methodist Church 12962 Roseland Road, Roseland, FL 32957.
Published in the TC Palm on June 13, 2019