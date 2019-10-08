|
Austin Craig Anderson
Vero Beach - As the early morning sun began to rise on October 4th, 2019. Austin Craig Anderson, age 33, followed the call of the Lord Jesus and quietly passed away in Hospice House Vero Beach.
Austin was born on May 15, 1986, in Sebastian, Florida to Marsha and Dean Anderson. He graduated from Sebastian River High School, Class of 2004, and then from Universal Technical School in 2007. Austin loved the outdoors, fishing, vegetable farming, cooking and making pickles. Austin worked for Publix, Big Apple Pizza, and Chem Dry in Vero Beach and managed Auto Brite Car Wash in Morehead City, North Carolina.
Austin was predeceased by his grandparents Gene and Patricia Ryall; F. Gerald and Shirley D. Anderson and Uncles Edward Anderson and David Ryall.
Austin is survived by his parents Marsha (Brian) Fromang and Dean (Wanda) Anderson, his brother Sean Anderson, step-sister Christa Fromang and Leah Robertson, Wendy Doering and his step-brother Kenny Rinehart, Jr. ; significant other Amber Rodriguez and her daughter Linda and son Armando. Aunts and Uncles Pamela (Jim) Morris, Bruce (Ana) Anderson, Vicki(Ron) Kromhout, Andy(Tina) Anderson, Vicki Warren and Sharon Anderson; cousins Amanda (Corey) Jamison, Karoline (Rusty)Hill, Nicki (Carl) Brobst, Chrissie (Brett) Taylor, Chelsea (Dan) Timm, Lauren (Kyle) Bender, Briana Anderson, Eryc Anderson, Courtney (Blaine) Green, Joshua Ryall, Jenna (Roger) Warren and Sarah Miner.
Austin's life was blessed with many other friends and family and will never be forgotten.
A memorial service celebrating Austin's life will be held Tuesday October 8th, 2019 beginning 4 p.m. at Freedom Church located at 455 58th Ave. SW, Vero Beach with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the VNA Hospice House, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, Florida 32960 or the Humane Society of Vero Beach, P.O. Box 644, Vero Beach, FL 32961 would be appreciated.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach.
Published in the TC Palm on Oct. 8, 2019